DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 792,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205,158 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xylem were worth $69,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $984,665. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

