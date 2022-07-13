DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.24% of TE Connectivity worth $104,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.31. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

