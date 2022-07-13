DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $75.26 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 200.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 96,586 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of DexCom worth $75,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,758,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,813,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 39.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $703,892. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

DexCom stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

