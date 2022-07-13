DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 186.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,861 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $53,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,767,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,443,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

