DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 44,704 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,704 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Trane Technologies worth $56,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

NYSE TT opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

