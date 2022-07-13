DerivaDAO (DDX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.32 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 96.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00007144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 95.3% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $36.85 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00091400 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00171316 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.