Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DSNY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.44. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

