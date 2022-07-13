Deutsche eMark Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 59.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $34,018.15 and $26.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000176 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.