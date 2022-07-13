DigitalBits Price Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $50.90 million and $716,100.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00208290 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00498652 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

