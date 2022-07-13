Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,514,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 25.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $47,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

