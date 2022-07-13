Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT Lowered to $65.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

DIOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $63.65 on Monday. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

