Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.73

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.73 and traded as low as C$2.63. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 294,931 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.91. The firm has a market cap of C$325.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Diversified Royalty ( TSE:DIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1706513 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0183 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.