Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.73

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.73 and last traded at C$18.92, with a volume of 63848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$893.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 26,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.73 per share, with a total value of C$600,127.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,924,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,805,618.33. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 10,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,462,915 shares in the company, valued at C$191,261,879. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 169,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,094.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

