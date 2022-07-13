DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

