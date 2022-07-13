DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.99.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
