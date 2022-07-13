Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches Market Cap of $4,188.23

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Dynamite has a market cap of $4,188.23 and approximately $29,642.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00436374 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $409.03 or 0.02076942 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.