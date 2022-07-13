E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. E2open Parent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

In other E2open Parent news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $198,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,176.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $228,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETWO shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

