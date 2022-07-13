East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 504,739 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 364,340 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,553,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,224,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,954. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

