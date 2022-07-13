Edmp Inc. Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

FedEx stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.93. 30,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

