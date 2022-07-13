Edmp Inc. Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Edmp Inc. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 2.0% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,016,375 shares of company stock valued at $902,404,406. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $140.95. 8,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,978. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

