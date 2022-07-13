Element Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,882,281. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.