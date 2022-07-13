Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Short Interest Update

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ELMTY remained flat at $$5.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. Elementis has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.91.
Elementis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elementis (ELMTY)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.