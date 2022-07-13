Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Short Interest Update

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ELMTY remained flat at $$5.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. Elementis has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Elementis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

