Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $323.59 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $334.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.87 and its 200-day moving average is $281.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.