Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,347 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Endava were worth $37,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after acquiring an additional 428,558 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Endava by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $39,485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $32,319,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Endava by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava stock opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $82.73 and a 52 week high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

