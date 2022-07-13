EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.24

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.24 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 2006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

