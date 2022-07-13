Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,955.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $295,348.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,520.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,594 shares of company stock valued at $25,161,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

