Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 461,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,862. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

