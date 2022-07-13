Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.93. Euronav shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 37,317 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EURN. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 114,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Euronav by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

