Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.50) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($37.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of FRA:EVK traded up €0.25 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.78 ($19.78). The company had a trading volume of 703,048 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.79. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a one year high of €32.97 ($32.97).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

