Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSLLF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($135.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Siltronic from €96.00 ($96.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Siltronic to €95.00 ($95.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Siltronic from €110.00 ($110.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siltronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $467.89 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

