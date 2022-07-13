Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 68,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

