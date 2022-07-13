Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,814 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.41. 328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,392. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.85. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

