Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. 241,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,319,796. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

