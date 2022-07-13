Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. 128,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

