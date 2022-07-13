Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $981,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,858. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.