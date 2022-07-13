ExclusiveCoin Price Down 44.3% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $81,070.63 and approximately $44.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000455 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

