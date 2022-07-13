Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Lifted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $165.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,126. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

