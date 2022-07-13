extraDNA Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $96,172.18 and $33,603.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,684.43 or 1.00028836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00039858 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00209627 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00238074 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00118656 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00067687 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000211 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

