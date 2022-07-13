Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Down 0.2%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 2,743 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

