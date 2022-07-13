Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 2,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,838. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 100,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 98,787 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

