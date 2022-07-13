Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Update

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 841.2% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,718,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FACA stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,201. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

