Financial Consulate Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,131,000 after acquiring an additional 805,836 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,714,000 after acquiring an additional 406,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,735,000 after acquiring an additional 221,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 201,145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

