Financial Review: EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) vs. XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

17.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares XpresSpa Group and EVI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group 0.14% 0.13% 0.10% EVI Industries 3.76% 8.49% 4.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XpresSpa Group and EVI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $73.73 million 1.01 $3.35 million N/A N/A EVI Industries $242.01 million 0.53 $8.38 million $0.68 15.15

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XpresSpa Group and EVI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

XpresSpa Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.71%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Risk & Volatility

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVI Industries beats XpresSpa Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.