Fintel (LON:FNTL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.32). 16,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 90,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.33).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.90. The firm has a market cap of £200.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Fintel alerts:

In other news, insider Neil Martin Stevens acquired 17,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £35,249.37 ($41,923.61).

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.