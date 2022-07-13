First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 824,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $45.03.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.768 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.