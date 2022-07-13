First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 824,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $45.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.768 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%.
