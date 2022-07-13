First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the June 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at about $371,000.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

