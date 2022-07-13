First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.54

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.54 and last traded at $77.11, with a volume of 28221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 86,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

