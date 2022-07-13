First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 2,333.0% from the June 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,619. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

