Flixxo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $135,600.35 and $21.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

