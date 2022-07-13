Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,214 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $42,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

