Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $20.62 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $20,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

